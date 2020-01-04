Himanta takes a jibe at AASU's 'Gana Hoonkar' programme

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday took a jibe at the All Assam Students Union's 'Gana Hoonkar' (Citizen's Roar) programme against the CAA saying it is a "baby" compared to the gathering of the BJP booth-level presidents of the state during the day. The programme by AASU, which is spearheading the continuing state wide protests against the CAA, was held at the sprawling Latasil ground and a cultural programme at the Chandmari grounds here on Saturday for people to register their protests against the contentious Law.

The gathering by the BJP booth level presidents was held during the day at the Veterinary Field here. I want to tell the people (AASU) who are roaring from the Latasil field and Chandmari field that Latasil (the protests against CAA) is a baby and our rally here (at Veterinary Field) is the father, Sarma, who is the BJP NEDA convenor, said in his address at the gathering.

Gesturing towards the crowd at the Veterinary Field, Sarma, who is also the Assam finance minister, said These are the booth leaders only. The party karyakartas (workers) are at home. Referring to the protestors against the CAA, he said, I want to tell these people read the history of the Assam Agitation... the agitation was successful because it was peaceful and non-violent.

On the AASU hinting at launching a political party to be an alternative to the ruling BJP-AGP combine and opposition Congress, Sarma said that BJP will fight it in the political arena. "If in the name of protests, somebody begins harboring dreams of becoming the chief minister or forming a political party BJP will not hesitate to fight it politically," he added..

