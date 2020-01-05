Left Menu
JDU-BJP alliance stands strong and will fight polls together, says Shyam Rajak

Soon after RJD leader urged all the non-BJP parties to join hands to oust BJP from power, Janata Dal-United (JDU) national general secretary Shyam Rajak on Sunday said that the BJP-JDU alliance is strong and will fight the polls together.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 14:03 IST
Janata Dal-United (JDU) national general secretary Shyam Rajak. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after RJD leader urged all the non-BJP parties to join hands to oust BJP from power, Janata Dal-United (JDU) national general secretary Shyam Rajak on Sunday said that the BJP-JDU alliance is strong and will fight the polls together. Speaking to ANI, the JDU leader said, "Our alliance is strong and we are working unitedly. We will strongly fight the polls together. Thoughts may differ but the alliance is united under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and it will continue to be united in future as well."

His remarks came after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh urged all the non-BJP parties to join hands and oust BJP from power. Talking about the recent decision on NPR made by deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi," Rajak said, "As far as NPR, NRC and CAA are concerned; no such proposal has been discussed in the meeting of NDA legislative party, nor in the Cabinet. Nitish Kumar never mentioned any such thing. So it is not relevant to us. I respect Sushil Modi but it was not the decision taken by the Cabinet. Everybody has a right to speak and put their views forward so in the same way he also did."

Earlier, Sushil Modi had announced that the NPR would be updated in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 and that the nationwide exercise has to be carried out between April 1 to September 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

