Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationwide NRC in pipeline after CAA, says Bengal BJP booklet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:18 IST
Nationwide NRC in pipeline after CAA, says Bengal BJP booklet

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass categorically saying that nationwide NRC has not been discussed by the Centre, the West Bengal BJP in its booklet claimed that after implementation of the CAA, the register of citizens will be in the pipeline. The 23-page booklet in English, Hindi and Bengali, published as part of BJP's statewide campaign in favour of the amended Citizenship Act, states that the Centre is intending to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.

The CAA has been simplified in a question and answer format to allay people's fears on the law, party sources said. A question in the booklet read, "Will there be NRC after this? How much is it needed? And if there is NRC, will Hindus have to go to detention centres like in Assam?" The answer to the question said, "Yes, there will be NRC after this. At least, that is the intention of the central government." The booklet claimed Hindus have been sent to detention centres not due to NRC but because of Foreigners Act.

"The NRC is Assam took place as per orders of the Supreme court and the Foreigners Act was passed by the Congress government. The BJP government is Assam did not bring the NRC. Rather, it has decided to move court against the NRC," the booklet said. It said the Hindus lodged in detention centres in Assam would be released after the CAA is implemented.

"It is heard that there are around two crore infiltrators in Assam and West Bengal. It is needed to enlist these infiltrators as D-voters. This only speaks volumes about the problem of infiltration in the country. That is why countrywide NRC is needed," the booklet said. Reacting to BJP's claims on NRC in the booklet, the Trinamool Congress leadership said, "truth has come out".

"The cat is now out of the bag. The truth of BJP has come out. We have been saying that the Prime Minister and the union ministers have been trying to confuse the people by making contradictory statements on NRC. "The people of this state and the country will give them a befitting reply," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Relaxing workers, children died as Cambodian building crumpled

Six children - including at least two infants - among 36 people killed when an unfinished building collapsed in Cambodia were living on the site with their families, a common practice in Cambodias construction boom, survivors said on Monday...

Iran's enrichment decision could trigger end of nuclear deal - Germany

Irans announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium could be the first step towards the end of a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.We will definitely t...

Kejriwal meets senior AAP leaders over JNU violence

A meeting of senior AAP leaders and ministers was held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here over the violence at the JNU the day before. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the meeting was held to discuss the s...

Celtics G Walker to miss 3rd straight game with illness

The Boston Celtics declared point guard Kemba Walker out for the teams game Monday night at the Washington Wizards because of illness, the team announced Sunday. The three-time All-Star Walker will be forced to miss his third consecutive ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020