Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren takes oath as Barhait constituency representative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:34 IST
Hemant Soren takes oath as Barhait constituency representative

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday took oath as the representative of Barhait constituency, one of the two seats that the JMM leader won in the just-concluded assembly elections. Soren has decided to quit the Dumka seat, a senior official of the Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat told PTI.

"The chief minister had given in writing to the pro-tem speaker that he will take oath as a representative of Barhait," he said. Pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi administered the oath to Soren as a member of the 81-member House on the first day of the three-day session.

Soren had won from the Barhait seat in the 2014 assembly polls, too, but lost from Dumka. Three of his ministers -- Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon (both from Congress) and Satyanand Bhokta (RJD) also took oath.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had stormed to power in Jharkhand after a five-year hiatus, which saw the BJP-led Raghubar Das government complete its full term, a first in the state's history. Soren, the son of legendary tribal leader Shibu Soren, was sworn-in as the chief minister last month.

The alliance won 47 seats against the BJP which, ploughing a lonely furrow, could win only 25 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats and emerged as the single largest party. The Congress clinched 16 and Lalu Prasad's RJD one. Some of the members on Monday took oath in Maithili, Angika, Santhali, Ho and other dialects of Jharkhand, besides Hindi.

BJP's Anant Kumar Ojha, Raj Sinha and Biranchi Narayan took oath in Sanskrit. The House was adjourned till Tuesday following the oath-taking ceremony.

The Jharkhand Assembly, which has always nominated one Anglo-Indian member since 2000, will not have representation from the community for the first time. The development comes after revocation of the provision for nominating members from the community to Lok Sabha and state legislatures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi graces centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers

Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi graced the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. KBL organised in New Delhi today. Prime Minister released a postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of KBL. The PM also unveiled the Hindi versio...

Pak's parl committee unanimously approves bills concerning services chiefs' tenure

The Pakistan government on Monday moved closer to finalise a legislation to give three-year extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs were unanimously approved by a parliamentary co...

UPDATE 4-In #MeToo landmark moment, Weinstein arrives at New York court for rape trial

Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark trial on charges of rape, allegations that helped fuel the MeToo movement and a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct. Once one of Holly...

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America

A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last weeks US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiraling crisis. Iranians clutching anti-American si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020