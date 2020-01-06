T'gana: AIMIM, Cong, TJS condemn JNU violence

Condemning the violence in JNU in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the BJP-led government at the Centre should perform its Constitutional duty, ensure justice and prevent such incidents. Owaisi claimed that the perpetrators had support from the ruling party.

"I condemn this violent behavior perpetrated by those cowards who definitely have support from the ruling party. Because there is no doubt that these people had been given a green signal by the powers (that) be.

They covered their faces in a cowardly way. In fact, they were allowed to enter the university with rods and sticks and whatever they could have... they created fear over there," he told reporters here.

Recalling the recent Jamia Millia incidents, he said the violence happened in JNU now. "We appeal to BJP. You are certainly in power. But, how long you will save these people. All these Frankensteins are yours. Police in Delhi report to you. You have not learned any lesson from Jamia Millia," Owaisi said.

He alleged that there was a video that purportedly shows that police allowed them safe passage. Observing that the incident happened in a Central university in the national capital, he claimed that it was for the government to decide what kind of message it is sending to the world.

"I hope that the government would raise above their party affiliations and arrest all of those perpetrators who covered their faces. They might have covered their faces but their ideology has exposed them," he said. Social activist and psephologist Yogendra Yadav was attacked and the incidents in JNU happened in front of police, he claimed.

Wondering how long "one-sided" action happens, the Hyderabad MP asked why such incidents cannot be prevented. When told that investigation was still on into the incident, he said the probe was still on into the Jamia Millia incidents wherein one boy allegedly lost his eye and also into AMU issue in which the hand of one student had to be amputated.

"...investigation will be going on. Nothing will happen. What about prevention?" he said. He also asked why the cyber cell of police would not come to know when mobilization happens on social messaging platforms.

"This is national capital. This is not happening in a village," he said. When pointed out about the reported comments of ABVP leaders that the perpetrators of violence belong to the Left-wing, he "appealed to the government to perform its Constitutional duty" and ensure justice.

He claimed that "brown shirts" (in Germany) used to indulge in attacks in a similar manner. Condemning the violence in JNU, Owaisi said the government should listen to the cries for help by the women students.

"... they attack students and create an atmosphere of terror for one-and-half-hours. The girl students there screech to protect themselves and the government does not listen to the voice of their screeching. "Why the government would not listen? The government should listen to the screeching and the calls for support. Why it took one and a half hours. Why permission was given to them? This is very sorrowful, he said.

Owaisi earlier expressed solidarity with the students of JNU, following violence in the university, and said the "cruel attack" was meant to "punish" the JNU students as they "dared to stand up". "In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to 'punish' JNU students because they dared to stand up. It's so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao and S P Kranthi Kumar, spokesperson, Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress, also condemned the violence in JNU. The Youth Congress functionary demanded a judicial probe into the incident, a Congress release said.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president Kodandaram condemned the JNU incidents and the alleged attack on Yogendra Yadav, a party release said.

