Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation - UK spokesman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:02 IST
UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation - UK spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, Johnson's spokesman said.

Trump, who at the weekend threatened to target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliated against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, is making a statement about the region.

Johnson urged Trump to seek to de-escalate the situation urgently to avoid further conflict, the spokesman said, adding that the pair had agreed to keep in touch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From solar cars to fake pork: best new tech for good

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Often cited as a window into the future, the annual Consumer Electronics Show parades countless cutting-edge innovations and crazy gadgets on the larger-than-life strip that is La...

Warriors' Kerr fined $25K for verbally abusing ref

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr 25,000 for verbally abusing an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner on Monday night. The incident occurred during a 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings, the War...

Doesn't take time to break anything but takes time to join: Juhi Chawla on current discourse in country

Weighing in on the current discourse in the country over a range of issues, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday noted that while it doesnt take time to break things, it takes time to join things. Can we stop reacting and can we start r...

UPDATE 1-Ghosn says can help Lebanon as gets prosecutor summons

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has been summoned for questioning by a Lebanese public prosecutor over an Interpol notice issued by Japan calling for his arrest on financial misconduct charges after he fled last month ahead of his trial.Ghosn s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020