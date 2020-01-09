US House to vote to prevent Trump from Iran war

Washington, Jan 9 (AFP) The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP) ANB

