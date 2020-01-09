Left Menu
BJP emerged as single largest party in Maha ZP polls: Fadnavis

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:27 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stressed on the fact that his party has won the most number of seats in the just held Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections and sought to downplay reverses in certain district councils, including his hometown Nagpur. Polling for six ZPs - Nagpur, Akola, Washim, Dhule, Nandurbar and Palghar (332 seats) - and the Panchayat Samitis (664 seats) falling in their jurisdiction were held on Tuesday and results were declared on Wednesday.

The BJP lost control of the ZP in Nagpur, the home district of Fadnavis, a former chief minister, and another BJP stalwart, Nitin Gadkari. The BJP won just 15 of the 58 seats in Nagpur ZP, where the Congress bagged a handsome tally of 30.

Unfazed by the loss, Fadnavis said the BJP won more seats than the other political parties and also vastly improved its previous tally. The Leader of Opposition, speaking to reporters, said, The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in ZP elections. We had won 52 seats last time, but this time we managed to win 109.

Asked about the purpose of a meeting where BJP national general secretary V Satish was present, Fadnavis said it was scheduled before the local body elections. The meeting was already planned. It has nothing to do with results of the ZP and other local body elections," the BJP leader said..

