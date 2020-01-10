Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of Americans favor wealth tax on very rich -Reuters/Ipsos poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:31 IST
Majority of Americans favor wealth tax on very rich -Reuters/Ipsos poll
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The idea of imposing a wealth tax on the richest Americans has elicited sharply divergent views across a spectrum of politicians, with President Donald Trump branding it socialist and progressive Democratic presidential contenders Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders prominently endorsing it.

But it may have broad public support, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that found nearly two-thirds of respondents agree that the very rich should pay more. Among the 4,441 respondents to the poll, 64% strongly or somewhat agreed that "the very rich should contribute an extra share of their total wealth each year to support public programs" - the essence of a wealth tax. Results were similar across gender, race and household income. While support among Democrats was stronger, at 77%, a majority of Republicans, 53%, also agreed with the idea.

A wealth tax is levied on an individual's net worth, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate, as well as cash holdings, similar in concept to property taxes. It is separate from an income tax, which applies to wages, interest, and dividends, among other sources. Asked in the poll if "the very rich should be allowed to keep the money they have, even if that means increasing inequality," 54% of respondents disagreed.

"Rich people have a right to blow their money on Lamborghinis and world-wide cruises or whatever," said Esin Zimmerman, 53, a lifelong Republican from Madison, Minnesota, who wants higher taxes for the wealthy. "But that money could be used in other ways that help people," Zimmerman said she would especially be in favor of a wealth tax that would help pay for government programs for U.S. military veterans or help single parents with young children. "It could put the border wall up," she said.

The results may reflect how the economic changes of the past roughly 20 years, from globalization to the financial crisis, have shaped attitudes about economic policy. According to polling by Gallup, concerns about the rich paying too little actually declined through the 1990s and early 2000s, a relative boom period for the United States. But the concerns have been climbing since the crisis years of 2007 to 2009, from 55% to more than 60% as of 2016 https://news.gallup.com/poll/190775/americans-say-upper-income-pay-little-taxes.aspx.

The Reuters/Ipsos results suggested even stronger support for an annual levy on total wealth, not just income. Warren and Sanders have touted the idea as a way to help pay for major social programs like Medicare for All and to reverse a stark rise in the share of wealth owned by the very richest Americans, known as the "1 percent." The poll also points to changing attitudes toward basic ideas such as "keeping what you earn."

That notion, central to a winner-take-all brand of capitalism, got mixed reviews. While 56% of Republicans agreed the very rich should keep what they have regardless of the impact on inequality, 35% of Republicans disagreed with the statement, as did 71% of Democrats. Republican survey respondents interviewed by Reuters said they did not see their support for a wealth tax conflicting with their party ideas or their support for Trump.

Kathy Herron, 56, a Republican who lives in Santa Rosa, California, said her support for Trump - a self-proclaimed billionaire - stems from his hardline policies on illegal immigration. In her view, the president would do well to support higher taxes on rich Americans. "We're taxed from one end to the other, and it just seems the rich don't pay their share," she said. In recent years, in particular, mainstream economic institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the Federal Reserve have taken seriously the possibility that high levels of wealth and income inequality may be not just politically corrosive, but bad for economic growth.

At the most recent Fed policy meeting, staff members presented research on how families' differing access to credit might make a recession worse — the sort of exercise that shows how unequal starting points among households can influence national outcomes. Economic and market trends have likely reinforced doubts about who gets ahead, and how fast. Since the start in 2009 of a now-decade-long recovery, the top 1 percent's share of national net worth has grown from 27.8% to 32.2%, driven by a record-setting boom in the stock market, according to Fed data.

Trump has cited the rise in equity markets as a selling point in his campaign, which is centered on taking credit for historically low unemployment, and a tariff-heavy trade policy that he says will restore manufacturing jobs. But that has not changed the country's wealth picture. While the share of wealth held by the bottom 50% of Americans has increased since the crisis, to 1.5% percent, longterm the trend is down, with their share at less than half what it was in 1989. The shares of wealth held by the middle and upper-middle classes - or all other Americans save for the richest 1 percent -- have all fallen since the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Goffin upsets Nadal to keep Belgium alive in ATP Cup quarter-final

David Goffin claimed an upset victory over world number one Rafael Nadal on Friday in Sydney to keep Belgium alive in their quarter-final clash at the inaugural ATP Cup team event. Goffin, ranked 11 in the world, proved to be one of the few...

AIADMK defends Centre on security cover removal for Dy CM,

The ruling AIADMK on Friday defended the Centre over the removal of VIP security cover for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and M K Stalin while the DMK chief mocked at the move. While Panneerselvam said he didnt think ther...

US has given Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash: foreign minister

US officials have handed Kyiv important data following a plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.President Volodymyr Zelensky and I met with US representatives, Prystaiko said in a post on Twitter. We...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN31 UK-BREXITLandmark Brexit bill for UKs divorce from EU finally clears Commons vote London British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons determined bid for UKs divorce from the European Union got a major boost when the governments Brexit Bill ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020