BJP's Raj Bala Malik is new Chandigarh mayor

The BJP on Friday swept the mayoral polls of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with its candidate Raj Bala Malik being elected as the new city mayor. Malik, an advocate, trounced Congress nominee Gurbax Rawat, officials said. She was polled 22 votes while Rawat got five votes, the officials said.

Malik was the city mayor in 2012 and at that time she was with the Congress. She switched over to the BJP in 2016.

The posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were also won by BJP candidates. Ravi Kant Sharma defeated Congress candidate Sheela Phool Singh in the election for the post of the senior deputy Mayor.

Saffron party's Jagtar Singh bagged the post of the deputy mayor after defeating Congress' Ravinder Gujral. The mayor's post this year was reserved for a woman candidate.

A mayor has a one-year term in Chandigarh. The Bharatiya Janata Party has the majority in the 27-member of the MC House with 20 councillors while the Congress has five councillors.

The BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal also has one councillor. Local MP Kirron Kher is an ex-officio member of the House.

In order to be elected as a mayor, a nominee needs 14 votes.PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

