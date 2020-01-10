Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, Mamata likely to share stage on Jan 12: TMC sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:34 IST
PM Modi, Mamata likely to share stage on Jan 12: TMC sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to share the stage during a programme here on Sunday, TMC sources said. The two leaders will come together in the state for the first time since the Lok Sabha polls in May.

"As far as we know, she (Banerjee) will attend a programme of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) on January 12, where the prime minister would also be present," a senior Trinamool Congress leader told PTI. Sources said there could also be a meeting between the PM and the chief minister at the Raj Bhawan, though nothing has been finalised in this regard as yet.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of State for Shipping had personally gone to the state secretariat on Friday to invite Banerjee to the 150th anniversary programme of KoPT on Sunday. Modi will be on a two-day visit to the city from January 11.

Banerjee had on Thursday said in the state assembly that she would boycott an opposition meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over the JNU violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act and other "anti- people" policies of the Centre. Ever since the BJP emerged the main contender of the TMC in West Bengal following the Lok Sabha poll results, Modi and Banerjee have not shared the dais at any government programme.

The chief minister had gone to New Delhi in September last year and met Modi in a "courtesy call" visit. The new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Meanwhile, reacting to the likely meeting of the two leaders, the opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front said the Trinamool Congress' "double standard" is now exposed. "The TMC is actually a Trojan horse in the opposition camp," CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged.

The West Bengal BJP leadership, however, said it is expected that in a federal structure, a chief minister will be present at a government programme attended by the prime minister..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Latur civic bypoll: Cong defeats BJP

The Congress on Friday wrestedWard number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP ina bypoll necessitated after latters corporator died,officials saidCongress Vikas Waghmare defeated BJPs Nikhil Gaikwadby a margin of 726 votesThe by...

French PM to send proposals to unions on pensions reform

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday he will send written concrete proposals to unions about the governments pensions reform plan, hoping to reach a compromise and end more than a month of public sector strikes over the iss...

UPDATE 2-Fearing nuclear proliferation, Europe scrambles to calm Iran tensions

Europe looked on Friday for ways to guide the United States and Iran away from open conflict, believing that a miscalculation from either side could leave the bloc facing war and a serious nuclear proliferation crisis at its doorstep.In a r...

Rijiju believes Khelo India Youth Games will be historic

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju believes that the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is going to be historic. This Khelo India games, taking place in Guwahati, is the biggest game in history. There is goin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020