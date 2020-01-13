Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K under virtual siege for five months, human rights trampled upon: Opposition parties

The Congress and 19 other opposition parties on Monday accused the BJP-led government of repealing Article 370 "in a hasty hurry," which had left Jammu and Kashmir "under virtual siege" for the past five months, human rights "trampled upon" and lives "ruined".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:51 IST
J-K under virtual siege for five months, human rights trampled upon: Opposition parties
Opposition leaders after a meeting in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress and 19 other opposition parties on Monday accused the BJP-led government of repealing Article 370 "in a hasty hurry," which had left Jammu and Kashmir "under virtual siege" for the past five months, human rights "trampled upon" and lives "ruined". In a resolution adopted at a meeting here, the opposition parties said that communications continue to be disrupted, the economy of the region has been "ruined" and three former State Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- continue to be detained.

"The abrogation of Article 370 in a hasty hurry has left the state of Jammu and Kashmir, now bifurcated into two Union Territories under a virtual siege for over five months. Human rights have been trampled upon and people's lives ruined. Communications continue to be disrupted, its economy ruined, free movement of the people curtailed. Three former J-K chief ministers along with hundreds of political leaders and thousands of people continue to be detained," the resolution said. The Parliament had adopted a resolution in August last year repealing Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. It also passed a law to bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Sudan bid to limit damages over embassy bombings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Sudans bid to avoid paying 3.8 billion in damages to family members of people killed or injured in al Qaedas 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania after a lower court foun...

Tennis-ITF, Grand Slams pledge additional $400,000 to bushfire relief efforts

The International Tennis Federation ITF and three Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open -- have collectively pledged 400,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts, the sports international governing body said on Monday. Twenty...

WRAPUP 5-'Clerics get lost!': Iran protests rage on over plane disaster

Protesters denouncing Irans clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on Monday, in a third day of demonstrations after authorities acknowledged shooting down a passenger plane by accident. Demonstrations in ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain ahead of U.S.-China trade deal

The dollar edged higher while a gauge of global equity markets rose on Monday, lifted by optimism over the planned signing this week of a U.S.-China trade deal and expectations the start of the U.S. corporate earnings season will not disapp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020