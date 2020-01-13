Trump, Germany's Merkel discussed security, Libya -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about security in the Middle East, Libya and other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday.
Sunday's discussion followed a separate conversation between the two leaders last week in which they talked about "the tense situation regarding Iran and Iraq."
