Oppn spreading 'lies and canard' on CAA: Ram Madhav

  • PTI
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:20 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:20 IST
Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday accused the opposition parties of spreading "lies and canard" on amended Citizenship Act and blamed the Congress for trying to "bail out Pakistan" of its terrorist activities in India. The BJP national general secretary also castigated the rivals for taking help of lies on the CAA after failing to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically.

"It is a conspiracy by the opposition parties to spread lies, canard and misleading people to provoke unrest and violence in the country in the name of opposing CAA," he said at a press conference here. The BJP leader asserted that the entire country is in support of the Prime Minister and his policies.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Ram Madhav said "Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have gone to the extent of attempting to give clean chit to Pakistan in the Pulwama terrorist attack incident." Replying to a question on the Congress tweet on DSP Davinder Singh, the BJP leader said "The Congress is attempting to blame the entire security forces for the mistakes of one police man. The security personnel have completely dedicated their lives for the nation." "This is not all, the Congress had also attempted to blame RSS and bail out Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Mumbai where 250 people from six different countries were killed," he said. Apart from creating violence by misleading people inside the country on the new citizenship law, Ram Madhav also accused the opposition parties of attempting to tarnish Indias image at the international level.

In the name of opposing the CAA, the opposition parties are also going against the Indias basic character. "The Congress and other opposition parties are opposed to Indias basic character of giving shelter to hapless people," he alleged.

Asked about the nationwide protest against CAA, Ram Madhav said that many people are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as they do not have complete information about it. He said there are two types of opposition to CAA, one by some people having less information on the amended act and by others who deliberately opposed it even though they have complete information.

"The opposition do not even make any attempt to know the facts. So they try to mislead people," Ram Madhav said adding that the citizenship act was already there, but the Modi government amended it to fasttrack the process. The amended citizenship law envisages providing Indian nationality to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India as refugees prior to December 31, 2014, he said.

Asked about Kerala governments move to Supreme Court on the CAA issue, the BJP leader said "The CAA is part of the Constitution and therefore all states are duty-bound to implement it. However, they are free to move the court and we are confident that the CAA is completely legal and according to the framework of the Constitution." He said the BJP has therefore launched a nationwide campaign to inform people the truth about the CAA. "The CAA is totally constitutional, legal, non- controversial and non-discriminatory," he said.

On the prevailing economic situation in the country, Ram Madhav said the government will certainly take measures in the next months budget to overcome the difficulties..

