Trump impeachment opening arguments likely Tuesday - McConnell

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The Republican leader said there could be some preliminary steps in the Senate impeachment proceedings this week, such as the swearing-in of senators. "Which would set us up to start the actual trial next Tuesday," McConnell said.

U.S. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Mike Rounds said McConnell's trial plan will guarantee votes on calling witnesses and hearing new evidence.

