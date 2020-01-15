Incoming Guatemalan president to keep Israeli embassy in Jerusalem

Incoming Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will keep his country's embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, confirming the move made by his predecessor following pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giammattei, a conservative former surgeon and ex-prison chief, will be sworn in later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.