Incoming Guatemalan president to keep Israeli embassy in Jerusalem
Incoming Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will keep his country's embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, confirming the move made by his predecessor following pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Giammattei, a conservative former surgeon and ex-prison chief, will be sworn in later in the day.
