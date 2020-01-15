Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivaji's epithet was Chhatrapati, not Janata Raja: Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:49 IST
Shivaji's epithet was Chhatrapati, not Janata Raja: Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that he had never sought to be called `Janata Raja', but also contended that the right epithet for 17th century warrior king Shivaji was "Chhatrapati" (emperor). He also said that the term `Janata Raja' (enlightened king) was coined by poet saint Samarth Ramdas, and added that Ramdas was not Shivaji's "guru".

Amid a row over a book which compares Narendra Modi to Shivaji, BJP leader and former NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale had taken a veiled swipe at Pawar on Tuesday, saying only Shivaji should be called `Janata Raja'. Pawar's supporters sometimes use the term to praise the NCP supremo.

"Somebody said the term Janata Raja is being used... I never asked anyone to call me Janata Raja," Pawar said at an event at Khatav in Satara district without naming Bhosale, who quit the NCP last year. BJP MLA Shivendrasinh Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji and cousin of Udayanraje, was also present at the function.

"But if you study the history of Shivaji Maharaj, his appellation was `Chhatrapati' and not `Janata Raja'. Ramdas coined the word `Janata Raja'," Pawar said. "Some people say Ramdas was the guru of Shivaji Maharaj, but it is not true. Ramdas was not the guru of Shivaji Maharaj, but Rajmata Jijamata (Shivaji's mother) was," he added.

Whether Ramdas could be called Shivaji's mentor is an old debate among historians. The two were contemporaries. Pawar said some people "who could write" created the perception that Ramdas mentored Shivaji.

A controversy broke earlier this week over "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", a book written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal which describes prime minister Modi as a modern-day Shivaji. The ruling Shiva Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra took umbrage, saying that nobody could be compared to the legendary king.

Meanwhile, NCP worker Nitin Deshmukh put up a poster in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, saying Pawar was indeed the `Janata Raja'. Maharashtra is known in the world due to Pawar's leadership, and his detractors should not slander him out of their "poor knowledge", the poster said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Crowded Monaco reclaims land to build more luxury flats with sea view

Tiny Monaco is set to grow by six hectares under plans to reclaim land from the Mediterranean and build more luxury apartments and posh boutiques with fine sea views.The second smallest state in the world after the Vatican, Monaco is also h...

Dam levels begin to improve as result of persistent rain

Dam levels in parts of South Africa have slightly begun to improve as a result of persistent rain.Dam waters rose by 1 week-on-week, while an average national level is at 60.2 -- an improvement from 59.2 the previous week, said Department o...

Nepal's Prachanda says he can be blamed for only 5,000 deaths during civil war

Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Wednesday said he can take the blame for the death of only 5,000 people out of the over 17,000 killed during the decade-long armed insurgency in the country. The Nepalese civil war...

JNU violence: Delhi Police questions a suspect, another says did not receive summons

The Delhi Polices Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned one more suspect in the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, while another suspect who was also summoned said he did not receive any communication asking him to appear. JNU student Dol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020