White House does not think Senate needs witnesses in impeachment trial-official

The White House does not believe the Senate needs to call any witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said Trump will have the right to call witnesses should Democrats gain the ability to call them. The official all said it would be "extraordinarily unlikely" that the trial would last past two weeks.

