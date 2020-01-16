Pelosi signs articles of impeachment against Trump, House delivers them to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on Wednesday shortly before they were delivered to the Senate, where the US president faces trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"So sad, so tragic for our country, that the actions taken by the president to undermine our national security, to violate his oath of office and to jeopardize the security of our elections, has taken us to this place," Pelosi said shortly before using several ceremonial pens to sign the articles.

The articles were ceremonially walked through the US Capitol to the US Senate.

