6 SDPI supporters arrested for attacking BJP-RSS follower in Bengaluru

Six SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) supporters have been arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.

Images of the six SDPI workers held by Bengaluru police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Six SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) supporters have been arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.

The protest took place on December 22.

The information of their arrest was given by Bengaluru Commissioner of Police to ANI. (ANI)

