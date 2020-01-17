6 SDPI supporters arrested for attacking BJP-RSS follower in Bengaluru
Six SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) supporters have been arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.
The protest took place on December 22.
The information of their arrest was given by Bengaluru Commissioner of Police to ANI. (ANI)
