Ranjeet Kumar Dass re-elected as Assam BJP chief
Ranjeet Kumar Dass was on Saturday re-elected as the chief of BJP's Assam unit for another three years.
Ranjeet Kumar Dass was on Saturday re-elected as the chief of BJP's Assam unit for another three years. Dass' term had ended on December 16 last year.
Earlier in the day, Mahmora legislator Jogen Mohan and Tinsukia legislator Sanjoy Kishan were sworn in as ministers in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led state government. Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two new ministers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Ranjeet Kumar Dass
- BJP
- Assam
- Jagdish Mukhi
- Jogen Mohan
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Tinsukia
