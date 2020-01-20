TDP MP detained during march against three capital in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Galla Jayadev was on Monday detained by the police in Amaravati during a rally by farmers against state government approving setting up of three capitals. "The government never mentioned about three capital before the elections. They kept the pubic in dark. They did not mention this in the manifesto and they have got no mandate from the public to change the capital or make it into three. They have won the election on a false pretext and false claims," MP Jayadev said.

He claimed that no government officials have come here to speak to the farmers who are protesting for 32 days. "Today is the 32nd day of the peaceful protests and till now no government officials have come to speak to farmers. The Chief Minister has not come, not even the local MLAs are coming. This is a single party protest even the YRSCP leaders have participated in the protests. In total 23 people have died in the last 32 days. It is shameful that the government failed to understand what the protest means to people," he added.

The leader said he condemns the autocratic attitude and the fight for Amaravati will continue. A tense situation prevailed at 'Dharna Chowk' as the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders marched towards the state assembly.

When the leaders started marching to the assembly, police tried to stop them following which a verbal altercation took place. The JAC leaders expressed anger that police were illegally arresting those who were protesting peacefully. Former MP Maganti Babu, other JAC leaders, and other participants in the march including women were arrested and taken to police stations at different places.

In the assembly, Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020. Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana also introduced Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020 in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

