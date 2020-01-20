Left Menu
Those rejected in elections, spreading lies and confusion: Modi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at opposition parties, saying those rejected by people in elections have been left with few weapons and were spreading confusion and lies. Without naming his rivals, Modi also targeted the "echo system" backing them, and said it has always been against the BJP.

Asserting that despite attempts by the Opposition to spread confusion and lies, people's faith in the BJP and his government have remained "unshaken", he said the party returned to power with a bigger mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls despite its rivals fighting with their full strength. He was addressing the BJP leaders and workers at a ceremony to felicitate newly elected party president J P Nadda.

Modi also said that he was sure that the party will scale newer heights during Nadda's presidency. The Prime Minister also praised Amit Shah for his contribution, describing him as an "outstanding karyakarta (worker)".

