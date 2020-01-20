Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those rejected by public spreading confusion, lies; people's faith in us unshaken: Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:15 IST
Those rejected by public spreading confusion, lies; people's faith in us unshaken: Modi

Slamming the opposition parties and the "ecosystem" backing them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said those rejected by people in elections have been left with few weapons and were spreading confusion and lies. He said the party will face more challenges in the coming days than what it did while in the opposition and asked the BJP workers to reach out to the public more actively. He stressed that maintaining direct communication with the masses has always been the party's forte.

Neither did Modi name his rivals not did he refer to any issue during his address at an event at the party headquarters to felicitate its newly-elected president J P Nadda. But his comments came against the backdrop of anti-CAA protests, which have been backed by opposition parties. His government has received flak from many quarters over this issue.

Modi said the opposition's problem is not that the BJP was making any mistake but that people continue to bless it. "Those rejected by public in electoral politics and are no longer acceptable to the masses. They have been left with few weapons. Spreading confusion and lies is one of them... Then you let your ecosystem fuel it. This is what we have often been witnessing," he said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP's nationwide pro-CAA drive, he said senior party leaders have been speaking at 10-15 programmes daily which are being attended by 50,000 to one lakh people. "But this will not find a mention anywhere," he lamented, adding that "this game will continue and so will we."

Some people have objections to the BJP's ideals, and party workers should not hope for these critics to change their stand, Modi said, adding "This group has never been with us and will not be with us." The BJP is not here for a short period, but will serve the country for a long time to come, he added.

Asserting that despite attempts by the Opposition to "spread confusion and lies", people's faith in the BJP and his government have remained "unshaken", Modi said. The party has returned to power with a bigger mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls despite its rivals fighting with their full strength, he added. He asserted that one of the biggest events of democracy was that people gave the BJP a bigger mandate after handing it a majority, the first for a non-Congress party, in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Setty appointed MD of SBI

The government on Monday appointed Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the managing director of the State Bank of India for a period of three years, according to an official order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal...

Attempt to delay tactics by convicts are failing, says Nirbhaya's lawyer

Nirbhayas lawyer Seema Kushwaha on Monday said that the Supreme Court on Monday dismissal of a Special Leave Petition filed by convict Pawar Kumar Gupta in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case indicated that a clear message has been sent to the ap...

UPDATE 2-Two Iraqi policemen, two protesters killed as anti-government unrest resumes

Four Iraqis including two police officers were killed and scores were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces, medical and security sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of severa...

Rahul targets PM, says 1 pc of India's super rich own 4 times more wealth than 1 billion poor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a report that said the total wealth of 63 Indian billionaires was more than the last years Union Budget. Gandhi in a tweet accused Prime Minister Modi of extr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020