Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA Surendra Singh calls Mamata 'cruel-hearted' woman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ballia
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:42 IST
BJP MLA Surendra Singh calls Mamata 'cruel-hearted' woman

In provocative remarks, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a "cruel-hearted" woman and also said if illegal Muslim migrants are allowed to stay in India, there will be Kashmir-like stone-pelters everywhere. The Bairia MLA who last week compared Banerjee with "a demon", accusing her of protecting those "who killed thousands of Hindus", on Monday told newspersons, "She is not with the people of West Bengal but is standing alongside the 'shaitans' (devils) of Bangladesh."

"She is a cruel-hearted woman who will be removed from power in the coming assembly polls," Singh claimed. Referring to Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, the BJP MLA said, "If the Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims are allowed to stay, every street in the country will have stone-pelters like in Jammu and Kashmir."

To a question, he said he stands by his earlier statement that Hindus should give birth to five children. Last Monday, Singh had said Banerjee has "pure traits of a demon" in a democratic system. "She has no values or characteristics of women," he said.

Singh had also questioned her opposition to the amended citizenship law and had called BJP a "party of devtas" while SP, BSP and TDP "belong to 'rakshas' (demons)".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

CBI books A K Singh, then DGFT Joint Director, and others for allegedly cheating govt of Rs 20 crore: Officials.

CBI books A K Singh, then DGFT Joint Director, and others for allegedly cheating govt of Rs 20 crore Officials....

Securitisation market likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore by end of FY2020: Icra

With non-bank financial companies and housing finance players relying more on securitisation for raising funds, the volume in the market is likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in FY2020, says an Icra report. The NBFC sector has been facing a li...

Lebanon parliament delays 2020 budget session to Jan. 27-28 - Lebanese media

Lebanons parliament has delayed a session to discuss the 2020 budget to Jan. 27-28 after being set for Jan. 22-23, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.Lebanon is hoping to reduce its budget deficit and push through economic reforms amid a de...

Atom bomb was biggest fear once, now there's fear over AI: Huawei CEO

Tech giant Huaweis founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said atom bombs were the biggest fear once, but now there is fear over artificial intelligence, but people must realise that the development of technology is for good. Speaking at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020