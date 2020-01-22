Union ministers, CMs, celebrity faces among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday released its list of star campaigners for Delhi Assembly polls which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of the states ruled by the party. Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbar Naqvi, Thawarchand Gehlot will campaign for the party, which won only 3 seats out of 70 in 2015 polls.

The list also mentions Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Jairam Thakur, Manoharlal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Besides Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, all party MPs in Delhi including Gautam Gambhir will convince voters to support the BJP, which is out of power in Delhi for over two decades.

Celebrities and BJP leaders Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" will also campaign for the party. Polling on 70 Assembly seats in the national capital will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

