Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi to lead Congress movement in UP on farmers' issue

The Congress Party is planning to launch a movement in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP government on the issue of farmers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:24 IST
Priyanka Gandhi to lead Congress movement in UP on farmers' issue
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Party is planning to launch a movement in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP government on the issue of farmers. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, is in Rae Bareli today for a two-day tour where the training of State Congress Committee and District Congress Committee heads is going on. During this stay, Priyanka will give directions to the leaders and workers of the party regarding the farmers' movement.

According to sources, Congress will organise "Kisan Jan Jagran Abhiyan" at the village level every month highlighting farmers' problems in the state. After this, a big rally of farmers will be held in the districts of UP. The strategy for the movement has been chalked out and the program will be announced in the coming week.

This is going to be the first major movement under the leadership of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the source added. The Congress party will take on UP government on issues like stray cattle, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the procurement of paddy, and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand.

During the program, party workers will reach out to the farmers to fill a form in which they can write about their problems. According to a source involved in the planning of this movement, the form collected from the farmers will be handed over to the Tehsildar/District Magistrate at the district level.

Along with this, Congress workers will also distribute leaflets in which the situation of farmers will be compared during the UPA and NDA governments. Congress will also ask for a loan waiver for farmers, waiver of half the electricity bill, cowshed, and watchdog allowance in every village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Union Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday discussed issues relating to bilateral trade and investment with South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hi, as he met a number of industry leaders and foreign ministers here at W...

Demand for repeal of 108 laws related to leprosy

Demanding repeal of 108discriminatory laws related to leprosy, an NGO said on Wednesday that annulling those will help in eliminating the stigma associated with persons afflicted with the diseaseI urge the central and state governments to a...

Bangladesh tears down building seen as symbol of corruption

Bangladesh authorities Wednesday began tearing down the headquarters of a powerful garment lobby long viewed as a symbol of corruption in a move hailed as a victory for the environmental movement. The demolition of the 15-story building in ...

UPDATE 1-In New York trial, prosecutors to begin making rape case against Harvey Weinstein

U.S. prosecutors will begin presenting their rape case against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, with the once-powerful Hollywood producer facing life in prison if convicted, in a trial that has become a watershed moment for the MeToo movement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020