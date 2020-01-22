DAVOS-Trump says he expects to make trade deal with Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expects to be able to make a trade deal with Europe, but that negotiating an agreement is in many ways tougher than the trade pact he brokered with China.

"We're going to make a deal I suspect, otherwise we'll have to do something else," Trump told a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

