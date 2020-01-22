PM Modi discusses total of eleven projects in PRAGATI meeting

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired the first PRAGATI meeting of the year 2020, today. It marked Prime Minister's thirty-second interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State governments.

In today's PRAGATI meeting, PM discussed a total of eleven items, out of which nine are delayed projects. These nine projects, worth over Rs. 24,000 crores, are spread over nine states viz. Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh and three Union ministries. These include three from the Ministry of Railways, five from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and one from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Progress under insurance schemes- PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes reviewed

Prime Minister in the meeting, reviewed the performance with regard to in grievances related to insurance schemes under the Department of Financial Services viz. 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana' (PMJJBY) and 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana'(PMSBY).

Prime Minister also reviewed the progress under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project- a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance.

In the previous thirty-one PRAGATI interactions, Prime Minister has reviewed a total of 269 projects with a total investment of Rs. 12.30 lakh crores. Prime Minister has also reviewed the resolution of grievance redressal related to 47 government programs and schemes across 17 diverse sectors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

