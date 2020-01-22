Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi discusses total of eleven projects in PRAGATI meeting

Prime Minister in the meeting, reviewed the performance with regard to in grievances related to insurance schemes under the Department of Financial Services viz. ‘Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana’ (PMJJBY) and ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’(PMSBY).

PM Modi discusses total of eleven projects in PRAGATI meeting
Prime Minister also reviewed the progress under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project- a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired the first PRAGATI meeting of the year 2020, today. It marked Prime Minister's thirty-second interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State governments.

In today's PRAGATI meeting, PM discussed a total of eleven items, out of which nine are delayed projects. These nine projects, worth over Rs. 24,000 crores, are spread over nine states viz. Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh and three Union ministries. These include three from the Ministry of Railways, five from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and one from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Progress under insurance schemes- PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes reviewed

Prime Minister in the meeting, reviewed the performance with regard to in grievances related to insurance schemes under the Department of Financial Services viz. 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana' (PMJJBY) and 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana'(PMSBY).

Prime Minister also reviewed the progress under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project- a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance.

In the previous thirty-one PRAGATI interactions, Prime Minister has reviewed a total of 269 projects with a total investment of Rs. 12.30 lakh crores. Prime Minister has also reviewed the resolution of grievance redressal related to 47 government programs and schemes across 17 diverse sectors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Army chief visiting J-K to review current security ops, to visit posts near LoC

For the first time after taking over as Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing security operations in the Union Territory on Wednesday.General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Ka...

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

A 57-year-old woman identified as the wife of the owner of leading bicycle manufacturer Atlas Cycles, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhis posh Aurangzeb Lane area. Natasha Kapur was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday ...

Adani Group aims to become world's largest solar power company by 2025

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said his companys main goal is to become the worlds largest solar power firm by 2025 and the worlds largest renewable power company by 2030. Given our goal to become the worlds largest solar po...

MoRD signs MoU with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for reducing poverty

The Ministry of Rural Development MoRD today signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission DAY-NRLM, for furthering their mutua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020