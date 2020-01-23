Successor to slain Iran general faces same fate if he kills Americans - Hook

The U.S. special representative for Iran said the successor to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike, would suffer the same fate if he followed a similar path of killing Americans, Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.

"If (Esmail) Ghaani follows the same path of killing Americans then he will meet the same fate," Brian Hook told the Arabic-language newspaper, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump had long made it clear "that any attack on Americans or American interests would be met with a decisive response."

"This isn't a new threat. The president has always said that he will always respond decisively to protect American interests," Hook said in the interview in Davos.

