Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under PM Modi's guidance, will take party's ideology to every household, says JP Nadda

Newly-elected BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that under his guidance he intends to take the party's ideology to every household across the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:47 IST
Under PM Modi's guidance, will take party's ideology to every household, says JP Nadda
Newly-elected BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Newly-elected BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that under his guidance he intends to take the party's ideology to every household across the country. "Paid a courtesy visit to Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and sought his blessings. Under his able leadership, the country is achieving newer heights. With his valued guidance, I will aim to take the party and it's ideology to every household," wrote BJP National President on Twitter.

Nadda also met party supporters in Greater Noida on his way to Agra where he will address a rally on Citizenship Amendment Act, later in the day. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party(JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP President at his residence. BJP and JSP have entered into an alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

Nadda was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party's organisational poll process on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Playing franchise cricket is different from playing for country: Raman

India womens head coach WV Raman doesnt believe that countries having franchise league professionals in their ranks gain any definitive advantage in T20 World Cup as playing for country is a completely different ball game. Harmanpreet Kaur,...

China's mask makers cancel holidays, jack up wages as new virus spurs frenzied demand

Chinese face mask manufacturers are reopening factories shut for a national holiday, promising workers up to four times their normal wages as consumers emptied out stock in stores in a race to protect themselves from the new coronavirus inf...

NGT directs CPCB to submit compliance report on its order banning nylon and synthetic manja

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to submit compliance report on implementation of its direction imposing a complete ban on kite string made of nylon or any synthetic material. A bench...

Prestige Group welcomes 2020 with a bang - Marks completion of 250 developments with 7 inaugurations

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 23 ANIBusinessWire India Prestige Group, one of Indias largest and most successful developers started 2020 on a high note, with the completion of a whopping 250 developments across India. This incredible milest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020