AAP, Kejriwal 'humiliating' Purvanchalis by mocking 'Rinkiya Ke Papa': Manoj Tiwari

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:48 IST
The AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal mocking 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' song are "insulting" Purvanchalis and their culture, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said. The Purvanchalis, natives of Eastern UP and parts of Bihar living in Delhi, are not going to be swayed by Kejriwal government's water and power freebies and 98 per cent of them are supporting the BJP, Tiwari said in an interview to the PTI.

Kejriwal had in recent past took a dig at Tiwari, a well known Bhojpuri actor, referring to him as a "good singer" who rendered 'Rinkiya Ke Papa', when asked for his views about Delhi BJP president. "The Purvanchalis will support the BJP in Delhi elections because Kejriwal and his party have been 'humiliating' them and their culture more than once," he said.

The name "Rinkiya" in the song refers to daughters. By, mocking the song, the AAP and Kejriwal also "demean" the role of daughters and women in the society, he asserted. "I pity his (Kejriwal) intelligence. At a time when 'Beti Bachao' is being talked about in the country, he is mocking fathers having daughter. 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' is just a song... Rinkiya symbolises daughters, is it a curse to have a daughter ?," Tiwari asked.

Kejriwal also "humiliated" the Purvanchalis over the issue of national register of citizens (NRC), and also by saying that they come to the city for better treatment at Delhi government hospitals, he said. "He (Kejriwal) and his party say if NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari and Purvanchalis will have to leave the city. They say Purvanchalis buy Rs 500 ticket to come to Delhi for treatment at Delhi government hospitals and then go back to their home. Now, they are ridiculing me for my song Rinkiya Ke Papa," the BJP leader said.

Tiwari asserted the BJP will form next government in Delhi and party's Chief Minister will be decided by its MLAs. "The BJP will win a minimum of 45 seats, as is reflected in our surveys and public feedback. AAP and Kejriwal often talk about BJP's chief ministerial candidate which means they acknowledge our victory. As regards our Chief Minister, the party MLAs will decide if we form government in Delhi," he said.

Delhi people will vote for "peace and safety" rather than for those backing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said. "Delhi people do not want violence, they do not want the AAP and Congress spreading anarchy on the roads of Shaheen bagh through distribution of money. They want a a safe Delhi, and the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the elections with a huge margin," Tiwari claimed.

Nobody is going to loose their citizenship due to the CAA, still protests, "hooliganism and violence" took place in Delhi, he said. "Congress and AAP were equally behind this. We will go to people asking them if they want a safe Delhi, developed Delhi or this violence and anarchy, " Tiwari said.

The elections will be on the plank of "safety and development" rather on the "freebies" of AAP government, Delhi BJP chief said. "Free water and power supply is an illusion by the Kejriwal government. Considering the number of beneficiaries and quality, water supply is not free in Delhi.There is no scheme, no notification for free power supply and it was announced as a freebie before the polls in a hurry to lure voters," he charged.

The BJP that bagged just three of the 70 Assembly constituencies in last elections, has an uphill task ahead as it seeks to unseat the AAP that created history in Delhi winning 67 seats and forming government in 2015. Voting for Assembly elections will be held on all the 70 seats on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

