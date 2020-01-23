Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: BJP worker arrested for misbehaving with policewoman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:05 IST
Noida: BJP worker arrested for misbehaving with policewoman

A BJP worker was arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with a policewoman during a programme to welcome party's national president J P Nadda, officials said. Thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters had gathered at Pari Chowk near Zero Point to greet Nadda, who was en route to Agra to address a public event, when the incident took place around noon.

"BJP worker Shoaib Ansari was arrested following a complaint by the woman constable who alleged that he misbehaved with her. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh, told PTI. BJP's Greater Noida unit chief Mahesh Chand Sharma said Ansari had "held" the woman constable's hand "by mistake" amid rush.

"There were thousands of supporters and Ansari was also there in the rush to greet the party's national president amid a rush. From what I have got to know, he was there with a couple of friends and supporters and by mistake held the police constable's hand thinking it was one of his friends," Sharma told PTI. Nadda, who was recently appointed the BJP's national president, was en route to Agra on Thursday and was felicitated at Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar by party workers and supporters, including local MP and MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-China virus scare, disappointing earnings drive Wall St lower

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China, disappointing corporate earnings and weakness in financial stocks prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong start to the year.China put...

No need for any legislation to decide a capital: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the Constitution did not have the word capital and claimed there was no need for any legislation to decide the seat of governance and a mere government resolution would su...

WRAPUP 10-China puts millions on lockdown as virus toll rises to 18 and WHO weighs response

China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 18 people and infected more than 630, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.Health o...

UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

The Hague, Jan 23 AFP The UNs highest court ordered Myanmar on Thursday to do everything in its power to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, as international justice stepped into the crisis for the first time. In a unanimous ruling, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020