Shah canvassing for votes in Delhi's 'lanes and bylanes' shows party's failure: Congress

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra on Monday said the very fact that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going around the "lanes and bylanes" of Delhi, seeking votes for BJP candidates, shows that the party has "failed on all fronts". Despite having seven MPs in the city and ruling the municipal corporations for 13 years, the BJP has not been able to implement the Modi government's "pet cleanliness campaign Swachhta Abhiyan", he alleged.

"The very fact that the home minister is going around lanes and bylanes to canvas for votes shows that the BJP has failed on all fronts in Delhi," he said. "The people of Delhi are so upset and angry with the BJP that the home minister had to face black flags wherever he went," he alleged.

Chopra claimed the Modi government passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill to divide people on communal lines, and the Kejriwal government did not say a word to oppose it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

