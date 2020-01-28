Left Menu
BJP MP's inspect govt schools in Delhi, Amit Shah tears into Kejriwal over 'poor infrastructure'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging poor infrastructure in state-run schools of the national capital and said that claims of education revolution have been 'exposed' during visits by Delhi BJP parliamentarians at different schools.

Amit Shah [File Photo/ANI].

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging poor infrastructure in state-run schools of the national capital and said that claims of education revolution have been 'exposed' during visits by Delhi BJP parliamentarians at different schools. "Arvind Kejriwal ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi had toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education'. Now, you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi," the Union Minister said in a tweet.

Shah also posted a four-minute-long video of the schools in which the eight Delhi BJP MPs, including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, have toured the schools outlining poor infrastructure and lack of facilities at these facilities. The eight Delhi BJP parliamentarians who visited these schools were- Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri.

Yesterday, BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma while touring the school strongly refuted AAP's claim that Delhi state-run schools have become world-class. He visited a school in Matiala area of the national capital. Verma visited school with a couple of journalists and pointed towards the cracked building and a ceiling of the classrooms.

The BJP MP from West Delhi constituency also presented a letter sent by PWD to the school, warning that the school building was dangerous and could collapse anytime. The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats in the national capital. (ANI)

