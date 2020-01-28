Congress' K Rahman Khan slams Renukacharya for making anti-minority remarks

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister K Rahman Khan on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party leader MP Renukacharya for making anti-minority statements. The Congress leader also questioned whether, after Renukacharya's rant against minorities, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would still permit him to continue as his political secretary.

"It is very unfortunate that she has made such a statement. I want to now ask Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa if he will still allow Renukacharya to be the political secretary. Is this the policy of his government or his representatives?," the Congress leader questioned. "Will you (Karnataka Chief Minister) allow your representatives to bark like this," Khan stated.

Renukacharya stoked a fresh controversy by stating that he will cut all facilities given to minorities in the Honnali Assembly constituency as they "have not voted for him in the elections". "They did not vote for me in 2018 elections and I am sure that they will not vote to me in future as well. That's why I want to find out places where they reside in the constituency and I will cut facilities given to them in Honnali," Renukacharya said at a public meeting in his constituency. (ANI)

