Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress' K Rahman Khan slams Renukacharya for making anti-minority remarks

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister K Rahman Khan on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party leader MP Renukacharya for making anti-minority statements.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:56 IST
Congress' K Rahman Khan slams Renukacharya for making anti-minority remarks
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister K Rahman Khan speaks to ANI in Bengaluru [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister K Rahman Khan on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party leader MP Renukacharya for making anti-minority statements. The Congress leader also questioned whether, after Renukacharya's rant against minorities, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would still permit him to continue as his political secretary.

"It is very unfortunate that she has made such a statement. I want to now ask Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa if he will still allow Renukacharya to be the political secretary. Is this the policy of his government or his representatives?," the Congress leader questioned. "Will you (Karnataka Chief Minister) allow your representatives to bark like this," Khan stated.

Renukacharya stoked a fresh controversy by stating that he will cut all facilities given to minorities in the Honnali Assembly constituency as they "have not voted for him in the elections". "They did not vote for me in 2018 elections and I am sure that they will not vote to me in future as well. That's why I want to find out places where they reside in the constituency and I will cut facilities given to them in Honnali," Renukacharya said at a public meeting in his constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street recovers from Monday rout on tech, financial support

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as gains in technology and financial shares helped major indexes recover from their worst selloff in about four months on worries over a coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global growth.Markets across the wor...

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesdays decision to allow Chinas Huawei a role in building the countrys 5G telecoms network. GCHQ has confirmed categorically that how we constru...

Ex Bihar minister and RJD MLA Abdul Gafoor dies

Former Bihar Minister and RJD MLA Abdul Gafoor died at a hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 60 and is survived by wife, three sons and three daughters.Gafoor, who represents Mahishi assembly constituency in Bihar ...

Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp probably show guard Demjanjuk

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there.Ukrain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020