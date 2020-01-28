Iranian official dismisses Trump peace plan as one-sided "imposition"
President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan is solely a deal between the United States and Israel, an adviser to Iran's president said on Tuesday, dismissing the proposal as one of "imposition and sanctions".
"This is a deal between the Zionist regime (Israel) and America. Interaction with Palestinians is not on its agenda. This is not a peace plan but a plan of imposition and sanctions," Hesameddin Ashena tweeted after Trump unveiled details of plan in Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Middle East
- Israel
- Iran
- United States
- Palestinians
- Washington
- Mark Heinrich
ALSO READ
Iran grants Canada investigators access to downed plane
WRAPUP 8-'Clerics get lost!': Iran protests rage after plane disaster
UPDATE 5-After Florida killings, Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from United States
U.S. troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
US warns vessels transiting Gulf amid tensions with Iran