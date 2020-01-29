Palestinian president Abbas says Trump peace plan "will not pass"
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal for peace with Israel on Tuesday, vowing the plan unveiled in Washington will "not pass." Abbas made the statement in the West Bank city of Ramallah following a meeting of various Palestinian factions including Islamist group Hamas, which pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms." (AFP) PMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
