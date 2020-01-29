Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:33 IST
UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan
Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan aimed at settling the longstanding dispute between the two sides. Standing along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Tuesday, Trump proposed a two-state solution and said no Israelis or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes.

Describing it as "historic" and a "giant step" towards peace, he said that under his vision, Jerusalem "will remain Israel's undivided, very important capital." He proposed Palestinian capital in Eastern Jerusalem and that US will set up its embassy there. "The Secretary-General has seen the announcement of the United States plan for the Middle East. The position of the United Nations on the two-State solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," a statement issued by UN Secretary-General Guterres' spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The world body "remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines." Trump said the plan calls for a four-year freeze in Israeli settlement activity and doubling of Palestinian territory.

Asserting that his peace plan will more than double the size of Palestinian territory, Trump said that Palestinian people "deserve a far better life" than being trapped in a cycle of terrorism and violence." "My vision presents a realistic two-state solution," he said.

"Together we can bring a new dawn in the Middle East," Trump said as he urged the Palestinians to accept his deal and bring peace in the region. Calling it a "historic opportunity" for the Palestinians to achieve an independent state, Trump said he has written to Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on the matter.

No Palestinian official was present at the launch. The ambassadors from three Arab nations -- Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain -- were at the White House. Netanyahu hailed Trump's plan as a "historic day" for Israel. He compared Trump's Plan with the day to May 14, 1948, when the then President Harry Truman became the first world leader to recognize the State of Israel.

The plan, he said, will strike the "right balance" where other plans have failed. Netanyahu said that he is now willing to negotiate peace with the Palestinians "on the basis" of the US peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaNivesh Appoints Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking

MUMBAI, Jan. 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- IndiaNivesh, one of Indias fastest growing financial services firms, has appointed Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking. With over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in the banking...

PM Modi working hard for country, he inspires me: Saina Nehwal after joining BJP.

PM Modi working hard for country, he inspires me Saina Nehwal after joining BJP....

Arnab heckling incident: After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra

SpiceJet on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with it after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet is the third airline to take action against Kamra. While ...

WRAPUP 6-China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East. The World Health Organization WHO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020