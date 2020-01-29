REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.

NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO/ Toll rises to 21 from New Zealand volcano eruption

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The death toll from last month’s volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island rose to 21 after another person died in hospital from injuries, police confirmed on Thursday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ As vote on witnesses looms, Trump legal team tells impeachment trial: 'Time for this to end'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amid uncertainty over the question of whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, his legal team wrapped up its opening arguments on Tuesday with an appeal for a quick acquittal. USA-INFRASTRUCTURE/

House Democrats call for $760 billion in infrastructure spending over five years WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday will unveil a proposed $760 billion infrastructure spending bill over five years that aims to rebuild sagging roads and bridges and reduce carbon pollution.

BUSINESS USA-FED/

Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with interest rates almost certainly to remain on hold but officials likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the U.S. central bank’s key overnight borrowing rate.

USA-TRADE-USMCA/ Trump to sign North American trade pact at White House; key Democrats not invited

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House to be attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/ Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honors. SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-ZVEREV/ Zverev breaks Grand Slam semis barrier with win over Wawrinka

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/GUNS Background checks and bump stock bans: 2020 Democrats on gun control

With more than 15,000 people killed by gun violence in the United States last year - not counting suicides - Democrats running for their party's presidential nomination are pointing to inaction in Washington as evidence they should be chosen to run against Republican Donald Trump. 29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FRANCE-GREECE/MITSOTAKIS (PIX) (TV) Greek PM visits Paris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. 29 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ France unveils Brexit priorities for next phase of talks

France will unveil its strategy for the next phase of Brexit talks, which is likely to include demands to maintain access to British waters for French fishermen 29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FRANCE-GREECE/MITSOTAKIS (PIX) (TV) macron, Mitsotakis joint statement

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, French President Emmanuel Macron give joint statement to the press after working luch at the Elysee palace. 29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/TRAVEL EXPLAINER - Inside Trump’s expanded travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to expand his travel ban to bar people from several additional countries, a move that could again reignite questions about whether the policy discriminates against Muslims. 29 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV) Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber. 29 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/ Philippines vice president and finance minister among speakers at the foreign correspondent's annual Philippines Prospects conference

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines holds its annual Philippines Prospects Conference and lists among its guest speakers Vice President Leni Robredo, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez. 30 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

UKRAINE-USA/POMPEO (PIX) U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to Kiev to meet Ukrainian authorities to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine Jan 30

USA-ELECTION/IOWA-LATINOS (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - Overlooked Latino political force aim to change things in Iowa for 2020

The rapidly growing but still relatively small Hispanic population of Iowa has been overlooked as a political force for years, local political strategists say, but Latino activists and some Democratic presidential candidates hope to change that in 2020, when luring tens of thousands of unregistered or unengaged Hispanics into the voting booth could be the difference in a state that will kick off the White House nominating race and be a prime general election battleground. Jan 30

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV) Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber. Jan 30

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump

Running factbox on best quotes from trial. Jan 30

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial

Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate. Jan 30

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GOLDMAN SACHS-INVESTOR DAY/

At Goldman's first investor day, all eyes on its consumer bank The 150-year-old Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs will hold its first-ever shareholder meeting on Wednesday. Executives are expected to debut revenue and expense targets and provide greater details on the growth strategy for its consumer bank and corporate cash management platform.

29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BOEING-RESULTS/ (TV)

Q4 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release Boeing is likely to record charges worth billions of dollars in the fourth quarter, as the grounding of its once best-selling aircraft, the 737 MAX, is likely to stretch until the middle of 2020.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT TESLA-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Tesla reports fourth-quarter earnings Tesla on Wednesday is expected to report another quarterly profit on an adjusted basis after the electric car-maker's stock surged to record highs last week. But analysts also estimate a fall in fourth quarter revenues and investors will be on the lookout for vehicle deliveries as global government subsidies are phased out.

29 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT ARCHER-DANIELS-OUTLOOK/

Archer Daniels Midland Co executives discuss Q4 results Executives of grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co will hold an analyst call discussing the company's Q4 2019 results at 8 a.m. CST. ADM has been pushing to overhaul its portfolio and focus on its nutrition business - but has also been facing headwinds from the ongoing uncertainty over China's pledge to radically increase U.S. farm imports. ADM has also faced challenges with sluggish commodity prices and ethanol industry troubles.

Jan 30 CZECH-CHINA/

Czech parliament debates influence by authoritarian regimes as relations with China sour Czech parliament debates establishing a special commission to investigate foreign states’ possible interference with Czech politics and security, with special emphasis on Russia and China. The debate comes after a period of attempts to build close relations, pushed mainly by President Milos Zeman, led to counter-pressure from the opposition, as well as the city of Prague which swapped a partnership deal with Beijing for one with Taipei.

Jan 30 ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ECONOMY-MARRIAGES (PIX)

Gaza ailing economy force grooms into debts, and jail Enthusiastic to start a new family, Eyad El-Zahar took a loan to bring closer his wedding day but soon as he lost his job, he went into prison five times in less than two years, amid the worst economic conditions in Gaza in decades. Jan 30

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CANADA-TECH/

Canada government panel to publish recommendations for updating regulation of companies like Netflix and Facebook A government-mandated panel will release its report outlining recommendations on how the Canadian government should revise the country's telecommunications and broadcasting laws, including regulation of international companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Facebook.

29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/WHO (PIX) (TV)

World Health Organization holds news briefing on Coronavirus outbreak World Health Organization holds news briefing on Coronavirus outbreak. Speakers: Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Head a.i., Emerging Diseases and Zoonosis, WHO

29 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-COURT/ Kenya's high court to rule on digital identification cards for citizens

Kenya's high court is expected to rule on a challenge to the government's new digital identification system, which critics argue may exclude citizens from ethnic minorities and prevent them from accessing government services. 29 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Former cocktail waitress expected to take the stand at Weinstein's rape trial

A woman who claims Harvey Weinstein lured her into his hotel room under the pretense of reading a script and then raped her is expected to take the stand in the former Hollywood producer's sexual assault trial on Wednesday. 29 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-GEORGIA/EXECUTION Man convicted of killing ex-wife, her boyfriend set to be executed in Georgia

A Georgia man convicted more than two decades ago of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend and then bludgeoning her to death with the shotgun he used is scheduled to be executed in Georgia on Wednesday. 29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-PICASSO/ Man accused of damaging a Tate Modern painting said by BBC to be a Picasso, appears in court for pre-trial hearing

Shakeel Massey, 20,of London will attend a pre-trial hearing at Inner London Crown Court on Jan 30. He has indicated he will deny a charge of criminal damage. Jan 30

SENEGAL-WOMEN/ACTIVIST (PIX) (TV) Senegalese female activist fights for women's rights

Fatou Warkha was instrumental in raising awareness about sexual violence against women in Senegal last year which culminated in government passing a stronger law protecting rape victims. Now, through her increasingly popular Warkha TV network, Warkha intends to hold those lawmakers to account and make sure the law remains as strong as it proports to be. Jan 30

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS CHINA-HEALTH/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

South Korean officials on chartered plane heads to Wuhan to evacuate citizens South Korean government officials led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho leaves for Wuhan in China to evacuate South Korean nationals from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak by chartered plane.

Jan 30 SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW (TV) Football - NFL - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira expected to brief the media ahead of Halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to light up the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV and will speak to the media about putting on one of the most anticipated live performances of the year. Jan 30

