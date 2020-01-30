PM Modi welcomes demand for discussion on economic situation in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government was open for discussion on all issues during the Budget Session of Parliament and agreed with the demand of MPs that there should be a discussion on economic issues. In his remarks at the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget Session, he welcomed suggestions of most members that the session should focus on the prevailing economic situation in the country.

"Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all," he said. He urged members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario.

"We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India. And in this Budget Session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to the country's economy, it would be in the best interest of the country," he said. The Prime Minister also agreed with members on other important issues raised by them and said there should be an open discussion on all such issues.

"I agree with you all on the other important issues raised by you. And I would like to say that there should be an open discussion on all such issues," he said. According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister urged members to see that they contribute to increasing the productivity of the session and the parliament.

He also referred to increased productivity in the last two sessions. "This is about the productivity of the session and the parliament. In the last two sessions, we saw the increased productivity and great public response in favour of it. As people's representatives, it is our responsibility to increase the productivity of the House, while we discuss all issues with an open mind," he said.

The meeting was attended by leaders of various political parties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan were among those who attended the meeting.

The Budget Session of Parliament commences on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.