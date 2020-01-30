Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi welcomes demand for discussion on economic situation in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government was open for discussion on all issues during the Budget Session of Parliament and agreed with the demand of MPs that there should be a discussion on economic issues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:26 IST
PM Modi welcomes demand for discussion on economic situation in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government was open for discussion on all issues during the Budget Session of Parliament and agreed with the demand of MPs that there should be a discussion on economic issues. In his remarks at the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget Session, he welcomed suggestions of most members that the session should focus on the prevailing economic situation in the country.

"Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all," he said. He urged members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario.

"We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India. And in this Budget Session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to the country's economy, it would be in the best interest of the country," he said. The Prime Minister also agreed with members on other important issues raised by them and said there should be an open discussion on all such issues.

"I agree with you all on the other important issues raised by you. And I would like to say that there should be an open discussion on all such issues," he said. According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister urged members to see that they contribute to increasing the productivity of the session and the parliament.

He also referred to increased productivity in the last two sessions. "This is about the productivity of the session and the parliament. In the last two sessions, we saw the increased productivity and great public response in favour of it. As people's representatives, it is our responsibility to increase the productivity of the House, while we discuss all issues with an open mind," he said.

The meeting was attended by leaders of various political parties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan were among those who attended the meeting.

The Budget Session of Parliament commences on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell 2 on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting.Bren...

EIB and PMV sign EUR 60m loan agreement to support Flemish SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Flanders Participation Company PMV have signed a EUR 60 million loan agreement with a view to setting up a new platform, managed by PMV, for loans to Flemish SMEs. This will allow PMV to expand its r...

UPDATE 2-Air France joins China exodus as virus unnerves cabin crew

Air France became the latest major airline to suspend flights to China, as cabin crews around the world voiced growing unease about their exposure to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 170 people and continues to spread. The decisi...

WebPort Global & Tempus FX Create Content Partnership

WebPort Global WPG, the online global trade community, and Tempus FX recently signed an agreement that brings Tempus content and expertise in global currency markets to WPG subscribers in more than 100 countries.WebPort Global allows trade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020