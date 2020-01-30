Left Menu
Those protesting against CAA not aware of it, says Uma Bharti

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:02 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:02 IST
BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti has alleged the Congress is trying to create a situation that prevailed in 1947, when India was partitioned, and said those protesting against the Citizen (Amendment) Act don't know about the new law. She said people are being misled over the CAA, which seeks to fast-track grant of citizenship to persecuted non- Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

CAA's critics say the law is discriminatory and violates the core values of the Constitution. "People are being misled and the Congress is trying to create a situation like in 1947 in the country. But we will not allow it to succeed, Bharti told reporters in Sehore town on Wednesday night.

"Even the media has highlighted that those protesting against the CAA are not even aware what it is, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said. The CAA has been passed by both houses of Parliament.

It is now a constitutional provision and no administrative official of the state can oppose anything which is related to the Constitution," she said. In reply to a query, Bharti disapproved of ex-Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Badrilal Yadav's objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita during a public meeting.

"A former minister made an indecent comment for which he has apologised. I am not supporting his comment, but in the process a major mistake was not adequately highlighted. You cannot slap a person holding the tricolour in his hands while protesting, Bharti said. She was referring to a recent incident in Rajgarh district, where the collector allegedly slapped a BJP leader taking part in a pro-CAA demonstration.

"When Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath led an anti-CAA rally it was not stopped by authorities, they how can they try to stop a demonstration in support of the new law?" the BJP leader asked. Bharti said Nath and the chief secretary should issue guidelines for government officials, telling them they are not supposed to speak on certain issues in violation of service rules.

But if they (officials) want to work as social activists, then they should resign from service and stage protest in Shaheen Bagh (a Delhi locality witnessing sit-in against CAA for over a month now), she said..

