Britain won't trade EU access to fishing waters to get wider deal - UK minister Gove
The United Kingdom will not grant access to British fishing waters in order to secure a wider trade agreement with the European Union, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Friday.
"If people want to fish in our waters, well we'll decide," Gove told Sky News.
He said countries such as Norway, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland, all much smaller than Britain, controlled access to their waters, "so we will control access to ours."
