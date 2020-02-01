Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget most disappointing for Mumbai, Maha: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:11 IST
Budget most disappointing for Mumbai, Maha: Congress

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Saturday termed as "disappointing" the Union budget, which they said didn't offer much to the "highest tax-payers" Maharashtra and Mumbai. On the other hand, the opposition BJP in Maharashtra hailed the Budget 2020-21, saying it strengthens the economy and makes provision for the welfare of all.

"The budget has left Maharashtra and Mumbai the most disappointed. Mumbai gives highest tax, Maharashtra gives highest tax to the Centre, but they were completely ignored (in the budget)," Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat told reporters here. The budget is like a "new bottle containing old wine", he added.

Thorat also questionned the Centre's claim of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. He said the agricultural growth rate should be at 11 per cent to achieve the goal set by the Modi government, while the current rate is not moving beyond 2 per cent.

"How are they going to double it then? So, it is clear they have made a false announcement," he added. The Budget has introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions.

Referring to the announcement, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said there was no clarity about the option the government has offered. "Like who will not like to get tax benefit? Suppose if a person is investing in LIC or mediclaim, why will a person not opt for tax benefit? People basically do these investments for tax benefit apart from getting an insurance (cover). So, there is no clarity on this," she said.

The Sena leader expressed concern over "closing down" of government-owned enterprises like the Air India. "So, this is a major drawback. Plus, they are banking completely on the LIC. Almost 290 million people are investing in the LIC. That means the government's eye is on public money," she added.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused the government of "over commitment and under delivery" leading to loss of faith of investors, industry sector and consumers. "Instant negative reaction by the stock market proves this," he said.

Tapase said the current gross domestic product figures do not support the government's claim of achieving the target of $5 trillion economy. The NCP leader also questioned the announcement of five new smart cities at a time when nothing much allegedly changed in the case of 100 smart cities the government had earlier declared.

"The BJP should steer away from vote banks politics and concentrate more on economic prosperity of the common man if it is serious about a higher GDP," he added. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the budget takes care of all the sections of the society including farmers, women, the youth, tribals, traders, employed and others in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas' (inclusive growth with the trust of all) slogan.

"The budget focuses on fulfilling the aspirations of the society, strengthening the economy and taking care of the weaker section," Patil said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Jamia prohibits students from holding protests inside campus, warns of strict action

Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday prohibited students from holding any protest meeting or agitation inside the university campus, warning them of strict action, according to officials. The varsity administration also directed students to rep...

INDUSTRY VIEWS-India budget focuses on tax cuts, farm spending to revive growth

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 202021, vowing to boost income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth.India estimates economic growth this fis...

Govt stance on wealth creators will boost biz confidence, entrepreneurship: Mittal

Finance Ministers assertion that wealth creators will be respected offers a massive boost to business confidence and entrepreneurship in the country, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Mittal said on Saturday. Mittal further said the Budg...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Belarus on Saturday, seeking to normalise ties at a time when relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Russia are under strain. The United States and the European Union have been freq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020