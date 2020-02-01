Budget most disappointing for Mumbai, Maha: Congress

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Saturday termed as "disappointing" the Union budget, which they said didn't offer much to the "highest tax-payers" Maharashtra and Mumbai. On the other hand, the opposition BJP in Maharashtra hailed the Budget 2020-21, saying it strengthens the economy and makes provision for the welfare of all.

"The budget has left Maharashtra and Mumbai the most disappointed. Mumbai gives highest tax, Maharashtra gives highest tax to the Centre, but they were completely ignored (in the budget)," Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat told reporters here. The budget is like a "new bottle containing old wine", he added.

Thorat also questionned the Centre's claim of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. He said the agricultural growth rate should be at 11 per cent to achieve the goal set by the Modi government, while the current rate is not moving beyond 2 per cent.

"How are they going to double it then? So, it is clear they have made a false announcement," he added. The Budget has introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions.

Referring to the announcement, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said there was no clarity about the option the government has offered. "Like who will not like to get tax benefit? Suppose if a person is investing in LIC or mediclaim, why will a person not opt for tax benefit? People basically do these investments for tax benefit apart from getting an insurance (cover). So, there is no clarity on this," she said.

The Sena leader expressed concern over "closing down" of government-owned enterprises like the Air India. "So, this is a major drawback. Plus, they are banking completely on the LIC. Almost 290 million people are investing in the LIC. That means the government's eye is on public money," she added.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused the government of "over commitment and under delivery" leading to loss of faith of investors, industry sector and consumers. "Instant negative reaction by the stock market proves this," he said.

Tapase said the current gross domestic product figures do not support the government's claim of achieving the target of $5 trillion economy. The NCP leader also questioned the announcement of five new smart cities at a time when nothing much allegedly changed in the case of 100 smart cities the government had earlier declared.

"The BJP should steer away from vote banks politics and concentrate more on economic prosperity of the common man if it is serious about a higher GDP," he added. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the budget takes care of all the sections of the society including farmers, women, the youth, tribals, traders, employed and others in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas' (inclusive growth with the trust of all) slogan.

"The budget focuses on fulfilling the aspirations of the society, strengthening the economy and taking care of the weaker section," Patil said in a statement..

