FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 20:33 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate will conclude its impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump next week, with a final vote set for Wednesday. The Republican-controlled chamber is all but certain to acquit the president. Here is the schedule:

SATURDAY * No Senate session

SUNDAY * No Senate session

MONDAY * The Senate trial will resume at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. There will be four hours of closing arguments by the House impeachment managers and White House lawyers. The trial will then be recessed and the Senate will hold a regular session to hear speeches from senators on whether Trump should be convicted or acquitted. Roberts would not be present for this regular session.

TUESDAY * Speeches by senators continue. Trump is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address to the U.S. Congress at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday evening.

WEDNESDAY * The trial resumes with a final vote expected on the acquittal or conviction of the Republican president by 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).

