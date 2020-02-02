Nityanand Rai participates in BJP's door-to-door campaign, visits Uttam Nagar

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI ): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday participated in the door-to-door campaign of BJP and visited Uttam Nagar area seeking vote for the party in the Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched mega 'Door-to-Door Campaign' in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls.

While campaigning, Rai told ANI that he is "seeking a vote to oust Arvind Kejriwal government from Delhi" and claimed that the people ensured him that they will cast their ballot in favor of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has misled people while in power and added, "the ruling Delhi government has done nothing concrete for uplifting the poor and the backward classes of Delhi."

Nityanand Rai is believed to be a powerful leader of OBC class from Bihar and has been made co-Incharge of Delhi because huge voters of Purvanchali's is expected to decide the fate of several candidates in the fray. Voting is on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

