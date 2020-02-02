Left Menu
US News Roundup: Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town; Steyer wins black Democratic group endorsemen and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In Miami's crowded social scene, Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town

Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a seat to the big game still one of the most coveted in all of the professional sports. The average ticket price for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit $5,828 on StubHub, the second-highest price seen for the Super Bowl over the last 10 years, according to data compiled for Reuters on Saturday by the ticket resale platform.

Volunteers flock to Iowa for high-stakes Democratic nominating contest

Scores of volunteers from across the United States descended on icy Iowa ahead of Monday's Democratic caucus with one goal: nominating a candidate who can defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November. Walking door-to-door to try to win over campaign-wary Iowans can be lonely and thankless work, but opinion polls showing a tight race and Democrats' widespread aversion to Trump have kept volunteers coming to the rural state that hosts the nation's first nominating contest of the 2020 election.

U.S. universities set up front-line defenses to keep coronavirus at bay

On its sprawling campus in America's heartland, thousands of miles from China, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has taken aggressive steps to keep the fast-spreading coronavirus away from its classrooms and students. The school, with one of the highest percentages of Chinese students among U.S. universities, has suspended academic programs in China for the spring semester and banned students from traveling to the country for academic-related matters. It has advised faculty and staff to follow federal travel advisories that, as of Friday, warned against going to China.

Explainer: How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in July, a process that begins on Monday with the Iowa caucuses and ends with the Puerto Rico primary in June. The goal is to amass on a state-by-state basis the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the nomination on the first ballot at the convention in Milwaukee. A candidate must get at least 15% of the vote statewide or in an individual congressional district to be awarded delegates.

On the campaign trail: Democrats deliver closing arguments with dogs, comedians, and planes

Democratic presidential candidates fanned out across Iowa on Saturday for a frenzy of rallies and last-ditch speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process. Public opinion polls show a tight race for the right to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a dead heat for first place, with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg close behind.

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 12-year veteran defensive end Campbell won in recognition of his charitable work, primarily mentoring and educating children, while Jackson was the first player since New England Patriot Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted for unanimously for MVP.

The U.S. confirms its eighth case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined. The latest U.S. patient, who is in Massachusetts, recently returned from Hubei province in central China, the epicenter of the outbreak, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an emailed statement. The person was not identified and no other details were provided.

Steyer wins black Democratic group endorsement in South Carolina

A South Carolina caucus for African-American women will back Tom Steyer on Sunday, the group's chair said, an important endorsement for the billionaire U.S. presidential candidate in the first state to vote in which most Democrats are black. "This is a crucial election and black women need a candidate who's going to champion our policies" from housing to reproductive rights and entrepreneurship, Mattie Thomas, chair of the Black Women's Caucus of South Carolina, told Reuters.

Lowa's anger over Trump's ethanol policy gives Democrats opening

In a speech last month to farmers in Texas, President Donald Trump won applause as he talked up recent U.S. trade agreements. When he tried to boast of his administration's ethanol policy, however, he was met with silence. Iowa swung sharply to Trump's Republicans in the 2016 presidential election, but Democrats hope anger over a relaxation of rules mandating the use of ethanol by U.S. refineries could put the corn-producing state in the win column this year.

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing the way for acquittal

The U.S. Senate voted on Friday against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump's almost certain acquittal next week. By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped Democrats' drive to hear testimony from witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton, who is thought to have first-hand knowledge of Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

