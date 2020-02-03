REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

The economic and diplomatic costs of China's coronavirus epidemic mounted on Monday with investors knocking $400 billion off the value of stocks and the government accusing the United States of over-reacting to the outbreak and whipping up panic.

BRITAIN-SECURITY/ Britain to toughen terrorism rules after the London attack

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules on releasing people convicted of terrorism offenses after an Islamist attacker injured two people in a stabbing spree days after he was set free halfway through his prison term. The U.S. USA-ELECTION/ On the campaign trail: 'Super Bowl of campaigns' caps Democrats' final Iowa push

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Reuters) - The final countdown to the Iowa caucuses is on. Ahead of Monday night's caucuses, which kick off the state-by-state nominating process to pick U.S. presidential nominees, Democratic candidates made their closing pitches in earnest. CHINA-HEALTH-USA-CALIFORNIA/

U.S. confirms 11th case of new coronavirus California health officials said on Sunday they had confirmed 11 cases of the new, fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States, with one in Santa Clara County and two more in San Benito County.

BUSINESS CHINA-MARKETS/

Virus fears wipe $393 billion off China's stock market despite government support moves SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Investors erased $393 billion from China's benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year.

EUROPE-ECONOMY/PMI Euro zone factories still struggling but green shoots emerging -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone factory activity contracted again in January but did so at its shallowest rate since mid-2019, according to a survey which suggested the worst may be over for the bloc's battered manufacturing industry. ENTERTAINMENT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HALFTIME/ With Latin beat, J. Lo and Shakira project power of women at Super Bowl showcase

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world's glitziest stages. AWARDS-BAFTA/

'1917' wins best film and best director at BAFTA awards LONDON (Reuters) - First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a glaring lack of diversity among nominees.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes MIAMI (Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kickoff the next century.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ After starting with nothing, Djokovic determined to end up on top

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Driven by having started out in life with "literally nothing", Novak Djokovic is determined to end up as the man with the most Grand Slam singles titles when he finally hangs up his racket. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/METOO (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity The Harvey Weinstein rape trial opened in January with celebrity appearances, noisy protests and graphic accounts of alleged assaults - and a spike in usage of the #MeToo hashtag that has become closely associated with the former Hollywood powerbroker.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT AWARDS-OSCARS/DIVERSITY (PIX) (TV)

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel For some it's the "white male rage" Oscars. Others have dubbed it the year of "Big Men, Little Women." Despite four years of efforts to address the #OscarsSoWhite furor, the winners podium at Sunday's Academy Awards is expected to be made up entirely of white actors and no female directors.

3 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-COURTS Next test of Trump's presidential power awaits in courts

Upcoming court rulings on whether President Donald Trump and his former White House lawyer Don McGahn can evade subpoenas issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives are likely to have a much bigger impact on the future of presidential power than the Senate impeachment trial, which was dictated purely by partisan politics that will likely shift depending on who is in office. 3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PARAGUAY-BRAZIL/PRISONBREAK (PIX) Jailbreak in the 'city of blood': Brazil's drug gangs overrun Paraguay

A audacious jailbreak by 75 members of Brazil's PCC gang from a border jail in Paraguay on Jan. 19 has shone an unflattering light on the outfit's presence in the small South American country. Paraguay is an increasingly crucial pit stop on the cartel's cocaine trafficking highway from the Andes. Reuters reconstructs how the prisoners were sprung from the frontier jail via an underground tunnel, and takes a deeper look at just how deeply Brazil's most powerful gang has dug into Paraguay. 3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Weinstein defense expected to challenge rape accuser's account

A onetime aspiring actress who has said former movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an "extremely degrading" relationship is expected to return to Manhattan criminal court Monday to face cross-examination. 3 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/IOWA-ANALYSIS (PIX)

ANALYSIS-What the Iowa caucuses could mean for Democratic presidential candidates Five Democratic candidates are considered to have viable shots at winning or placing highly in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the first nominating contest of the 2020 presidential election.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/SPEECH

Trump expected to address impeachment in his annual State of the Union speech President Trump will have a chance to talk up the strong state of the U.S. economy and his progress on key issues like immigration in a nationally televised State of the Union speech that is expected to serve as the unofficial start of his 2020 releection.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG (PIX)

As Democrats fight for Iowa, Bloomberg makes a play for delegate-rich California As his rivals barnstorm across Iowa on Monday ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses that evening, Mike Bloomberg will be nearly 1,900 miles away campaigning in California, the single biggest prize of the presidential primary with ten times as many delegates available in Iowa.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT UKRAINE-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan visits Ukraine, meets President Zelenskiy Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to Kiev and meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The presidents hold a joint press conference after their talks. They also attend a business forum.

3 Feb 06:40 ET / 11:40 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/G7-ITALY

G7 Health ministers to discuss coronavirus on Monday - Italy Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations will discuss the new coronavirus in a teleconference call on Monday, the Italian health ministry said.

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/CAUCUS

In Iowa barns and sports arenas, the caucus offers a quirky way to pick presidents Who could ultimately occupy the Oval Office after January 2021 -- one of the most powerful positions in the world -- will be based in part on the decision a few thousand voters in Iowa who will meet on Monday night in private homes and basketball arenas. They will deliver impassioned speeches standing on tables and hand out candidate-themed cupcakes, just a few of the quirks that come with the Iowa caucuses.

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT IRELAND-ELECTION/FIANNAFAIL (PIX)

Interview with favourite to become Ireland's next finance minister Interview with Fianna Fail's Michael McGrath on how his policies may differ from outgoing finance minister Paschal Donohoe of the fellow centre-right Fine Gael on banking, corporate tax reform and preparations for Brexit.

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON-MORAWIECKI (TV)

France's Macron gives news conference with Poland's Morawiecki French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after their meeting.

3 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber.

3 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Brazil Congress return from recess - will debate tax reform Brazil's Congress returns from recess and takes up legislative agenda topped by reform of the country's cumbersome tax system. 3 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-PARNAS (PIX) (TV) Hearing in Parnas criminal case

Judge will hold a hearing to determine whether to modify a protective order so that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, can release further materials to Congress. 3 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

COLOMBIA-PEACE/ Interview with Colombian official on peace deal challenges

We'll interview Emilio Archila, the presidential advisor charged with overseeing the implementation of the 2016 peace deal with the FARC rebels. We'll ask about implementation spending and the murders of dozens of former FARC combatants. 3 Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/FARMERS (PIX) Gaza farmers reach abandoned lands for first time in years along Israel border

With the help of the international Committee of the Red Cross Gaza farmers were able to plant their land within the Israeli-declared off-limit zone for the first time in many years. Feb 4

MALAYSIA-PAKISTAN/ (PIX) (TV) Official visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Malaysia

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad hold a joint news conference in Kuala Lumpur. Khan's visit to Malaysia comes just over a month after pulling out from an Islamic summit hosted in Kuala Lumpur in December following pressure from Saudi Arabia. Feb 4

USA-ELECTION/IOWA-ANALYSIS Spot analysis on what the Iowa results mean for the 2020 race

The key takeaways from the Feb. 3 Democratic caucuses in Iowa. Feb 4

USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG Democratic candidate Bloomberg to campaign in Michigan

U.S. Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg will campaign in Michigan on Tuesday, the day after Iowans vote in his party's nomination process. Feb 4

POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON France's Macron visits Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron makes a two-day visit to Poland. Feb 4

IRELAND-ELECTION/SINNFEIN (PIX) (TV) Sinn Fein faces potential make or break test without Gerry Adams

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein face voters for the first time in over 30 years without Gerry Adams as leader next month in an election that could make or break the party's bid to widen their appeal and continue its ascent towards government in Dublin. Feb 4

BEAT-COLOMBIA/ Interview with ride-hailing app Beat, after Uber's Colombia departure

With Uber recently departed from Colombia, we sit down with Beat to discuss whether they have seen an uptick in new drivers. We'll also touch on whether or not Beat, which is based in Athens, is concerned for its own future in the Andean country. Feb 4

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/

Portugal's opposition's offer ahead of budget vote is "irresponsible", economy minister says Portugal's minority government will not accept a tax cut proposed by opposition parties in exchange for their support to the budget, the economy minister told Reuters, setting the stage for a potentially cliffhanger vote on Thursday.

3 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MEDIA-DISNEY/MEASUREMENT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

FOCUS-How many people really are watching 'The Mandalorian'? Data firms offer numbers that Disney and Netflix won't Firms like Apptopia, Sensor Tower and App Annie, born years ago to track how many people download mobile apps, are now playing a bigger role in the streaming war that kicks into gear this year as AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal launch new services. Can they be trusted?

3 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before Global Interdependence Center conference Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks before the "Big Data, Machine Learning/AI, and Digital Money: How are they Changing Everything?" conference hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, in La Jolla, Calif.

3 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT ALPHABET-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Alphabet to release fourth-quarter earnings Google parent Alphabet Inc is expected to report a jump in quarterly revenue, benefited by its leadership in online ad sales as well as strong contributions from YouTube and cloud businesses. It will be the first earnings report since Google CEO Sundar Pichai gained the additional role of Alphabet CEO.

3 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT MEXICO-ECONOMY/PMI

Mexican PMI for January published Mexican purchasing managers index in the manufacturing sector for January published.

Feb 4 SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/TAIWAN Taiwan foreign ministry briefings on coronavirus

Taiwan's foreign ministry holds two briefings to talk about the coronavirus and it's effect on Taiwan. 4 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SPORTS FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX)

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Feb 4 ODDLY ENOUGH

OLYMPICS-2020/CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV) In hot water: Capybara chill out in hot spring baths

Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot water warm their cold bones. They flick their ears in pleasure as the coldness melts away. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – having to brave the cold winters of Japan. But the zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in hot onsen baths as tourists goggle and take photos of them. Feb 4

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.