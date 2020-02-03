Left Menu
Parvesh Verma targets Shaheen Bagh protest, says no question of rolling back CAA

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Monday said there was no question of rolling back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged that there was talk of 'Jihad' and 'Azadi' at Shaheen Bagh protests and slogans had been raised against police.

Parvesh Verma targets Shaheen Bagh protest, says no question of rolling back CAA
BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Monday said there was no question of rolling back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged that there was talk of 'Jihad' and 'Azadi' at Shaheen Bagh protests and slogans had been raised against police. Verma, who initiated the debate during the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Lok Sabha, accused the Congress of indulging in "uncounted corruptions" and practicing the "vote bank politics."

He accused the ruling AAP of backing Shaheen Bagh protestors. Verma claimed that the protest at Shaheen Bagh "was not against CAA" and the people there had talked about targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, "Wanting Jihad" and "Azadi sought by Jinnah."

He alleged that slogans hailing Pakistan had been raised and remarks had been made of separating Assam, Kashmir. He said the media had faced attacks and "slogans had been raised against the police." Verma alleged that AAP leaders were backing Shaheen Bagh protestors. He made some remarks pertaining to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which were expunged from proceedings.

Verma, who was barred by the Election Commission on January 30 from campaigning in Delhi elections for 96 hours over his controversial remarks, made several attacks on the AAP government and accused it of failing to fulfil its promises. The west Delhi MP also hit out at the opposition for raising doubts over the surgical strikes and said the opposition leaders should be ready to board the plane when the Indian forces plan the next such strike.

He targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying his leadership of Congress had been beneficial to the BJP. "A child asks his mother that these were easy tasks which happened in six months, why did we not do them. The mother says we cared for vote-bank politics," Verma said.

The BJP lawmaker called upon opposition members to raise the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" saying it is not a symbol of religion but of the culture of the country. Verma said the original copy of the Constitution contained images of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Hanuman.

He said the Modi government is working in a timely manner and solving pending problems with determination. He accused the opposition members of not respecting the mandate of the people and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said a grand Ram Temple will be constructed at Ayodhya and urged members to raise the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram." "All your sins will be washed away. Say Jai Shri Ram. I urge opposition members to say Jai Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram is not a symbol of religion. It is a symbol of our culture," he said. Verma said the entire opposition should say 'Jai Shri Ram'. He also referred to a Trinamool Congress member and urged him to raise the slogan.

Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra sought to raise the point of order but Speaker Om Birla asked her to speak from her seat and on getting permission from the chair. In his speech, Ram Kirpal Yadav of the BJP said that the Modi government cared for all sections of the society.

He said there was a need to keep an eye on members of 'Tukde, Tukde' gang. Verma said the gang itself will be broken to pieces and there were lakhs of people, who will carry out the task. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

