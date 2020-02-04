Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka slams govt over farmer suicides

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:56 IST
Priyanka slams govt over farmer suicides

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Modi government, saying the BJP's "hollow claims" in the Budget have been exposed as incidents of farmer suicides continued unabated. Her attack came over a media report of an alleged suicide by a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

"When the BJP government was making hollow claims in the Budget about the interest of farmers, the incident of suicide by a farmer in UP's Banda was exposing their claims," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "In Bundelkhand, incidents of farmer suicides are not stopping due to debts. But the BJP never bothered about it," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sends Asia's social media censors into overdrive

Deluged by misinformation about the new coronavirus on social media, some Asian governments are fighting back with arrests, fines and fake news laws - something free speech advocates fear will entrench measures that can also silence dissent...

Kejriwal challenges BJP to declare CM face with '1pm deadline', says ready to debate

With just three days left for the Delhi assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal dared the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he was ready for a public debate with the saffron partys ...

FIR registered against AMU students for burning effigies of PM Modi, Home Minister Shah

Aligarh Police have registered an FIR against six students of Aligarh Muslim University for allegedly burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and raisi...

Rani strike helps India women's hockey team beat Great Britain 1-0

Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian womens hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour here on Tuesday. Rani scored the goal in the 47 minute to give Indian the lead and e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020